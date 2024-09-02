Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update Ahead of Week Two Matchup
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off their dominating week one victory over the Clemson Tigers and have set their sights on their next opponent, Tennessee Tech as they head into week two. But as the Dawgs turn their focus to the next game, they will have a handful of injuries to address.
Some of the most concerning injuries include Mykel Williams and Dillon Bell, who both left Saturday's contest against Clemson. Kirby Smart provided an update on the players following the game but provided a more in-depth report on the players during his media presser.
As the Bulldogs continue their 2024 season, preventing injuries and keeping as many players as possible healthy will be a must. Georgia’s schedule this year has been tabbed by many as one of the hardest Bulldog schedules of all time and will require as many healthy players as possible to have a shot at another national title.
Georgia Football Injury Report 9/2
Kirby Smart's quotes on Injury Report:
- Joenel was close to being able to play and worked out before the game. I thought he might be able to go in case of an emergency.
- Warren got a little bit of an ankle/contusion but couldn't go.
- Mykel has an ankle sprain, it's grade 2 so he will be week to week but it will not be long term.
Georgia Bulldogs Week Two Injury Update:
- Dillon Bell - Bell went to the locker room during Saturday's game but was just do to cramping.
- Roderick Robinson (OUT) - "Rod's toe is still an issue for him. Anytime you go into a season ask what do you have? You really don't know what you have." (TOE) "Rod Did have surgery on his toe." There's no timetable set yet for return.
- Warren Brinson - Warren had been dealing with an Achilles injury during camp and went down during Saturday's game due to a lower-body injury. Coach Smart described it as "some type of contusion" and that Brinson felt like he had been stepped on.
- Xavier McLeod - Missed Saturday's game against Clemson, had been dealing with an injury during camp.
- Mykel Williams - Williams was injured during the game after getting blocked in the legs. Appeared to be dealing with a lower-body injury. "Mykel's x-rays, they looked good, but I have seen that before," Smart said after the game. "So we have to go check on him when we get home and see."
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
