Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update to Roster After First Day of Fall Camp
Kirby Smart has provided the media with an injury update to the Bulldogs' roster after Day 1 of fall camp.
After a long and turbulent offseason, it is finally time for college football in the city of Athens. The Georgia Bulldogs’ 2024 season is in full swing as the team has begun their fall camp today. Kirby Smart spoke with the media earlier to provide an injury update about the team.
Luckily for Georgia, the Dawgs are entering this fall camp with a relatively low number of injuries with
the most recent addition to the list being defensive lineman Jordan Hall, who is battling a lower leg injury. Hall is however expected to be available for the first game of the season.
As the Bulldogs continue their fall camp, preventing injuries and keeping as many players as possible
healthy will be a must. Georgia’s 2024 schedule has been tabbed by many as one of the hardest Bulldog schedules of all time.
Georgia Bulldogs Fall Camp Injury Update
- RB, Branson Robinson - Will start practice without limitation but there will be a monitor on him.
- DL, Jordan Hall - Has a tibia stress fracture that we ended up doing surgery on, he will be back hopefully first game.
- DB, Chris Peal - Had Labrum surgery this offseason.
- LB, Smael Mondon - Is able to do some stuff, not everything. He's almost back.
- DL, Warren Brinson - Achiles tendon, he will be in and out. We injected it and he should be back shortly
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
