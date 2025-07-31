Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update to Roster as Georgia Bulldogs Begin Fall Camp
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has provided an injury update to the team's roster as teh Dawgs report to fall camp.
The final phase of the offseason has arrived as the Georgia Bulldogs reported to fall camp this week as they prepare for the beginning of the 2025 college football season. With the Dawgs back in action, Bulldogs head coach recently addressed the media to cover a litany of topics.
One of the topics Smart discussed was an injury update to the team's roster. The Bulldogs had a handful of injuries during their spring camp that had not received updates until this week. Some players who were on the spring injury list were cornerback Daylen Everette, offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun, and defensive lineman Christen Miller.
Georgia Bulldogs Fall Camp Injury Report:
"Probably the healthiest we've been entering fall camp that we've ever been." - Kirby Smart on Thursday, July 31st.
The Bulldogs will look to remain healthy throughout camp as they prepare for their week one matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, August 30th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
