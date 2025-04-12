Kirby Smart Provides Update to Georgia Bulldogs Injured During G-Day
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart provides an update to the Dawgs who suffered an injury during their inter-squad scrimmage.
The Georgia Bulldogs have concluded their spring scrimmage "G-Day" as the Dawgs made their first live appearance of the 2025 season in front of thousands of passionate fans. The final score of the contest was 34-17 as the Red team emerged victorious over the Black team.
Given that this was a live scrimmage where players competed in full-contact tackling, it is understandable that a handful of players suffered injuries. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart provided an update to that list of players. Below is the statement Smart provided.
"Not sure if it's high ankle or lower leg." Said Smart in reference to wideout Cole Spear. "He's got an ankle, Q [Quintavious Johnson] has an ankle, and Noah Thomas has an AC sprain. But I don't know that any of them are significant."
With G-Day in the rearview mirror, the injured Dawgs will have plenty of time to rest ahead of their 2025 regular season. Georgia will begin its regular season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium when it plays host to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are looking to maintain their home win streak of more than 30 games.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily