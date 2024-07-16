Kirby Smart Reveals Defensive Player No Longer With Team
With the “Talking Season” officially underway for college football, Kirby Smart has provided a handful of updates about his team at the 2024 SEC Media Days.
One of the major reveals from Smart was that Bulldogs safety David Daniel-Sisavanh was no longer with the team. Smart cited that the safety was dismissed for a “violation of team rules” but did not offer specifics regarding the actions that ultimately lead to his release.
Daniel-Sisavanh was a member of the Bulldogs 2021 recruiting class and signed with Georgia as a 4-star recruit. The safety played sparingly in his three seasons at Georgia but was projected to have a chance at a starting role during his senior season in 2024
The loss of Daniel-Sisavanh so close to the season is certainly unfortunate and does no favors for the Bulldogs’ depth in the secondary. Fortunately, Georgia’s roster is loaded with immense talent at the defensive back position.
Coverage for the 2024 SEC Media Days will continue throughout the week with coaches and players addressing the media and answering questions. Below is the full SEC Media Days schedule for coaches.
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.