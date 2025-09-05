Kirby Smart Reveals Georgia Players No Longer Wearing Blue Helmet Caps in Practice
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reveals that the team is no longer utilizing blue helmet caps in practice.
College football programs are constantly changing their approach to operations to maximize success and are often trying new ways to improve the output of their players. One specific program that has done an excellent job at adapting its approach is the Georgia Bulldogs.
One of the newest changes fans noticed is the utilization of blue helmet caps in practice. These were first recognized during the Bulldogs' fall camp and were reportedly used to signify a player who had showcased "fire, passion, and energy." A phrase which Kirby Smart and the rest of the team have uttered all offseason.
But fans shouldn't get too used to seeing blue helmet caps at practice. As Smart recently revealed, the team was no longer using blue helmet caps to signify passion, fire, and energy. This means the caps were likely used by the Bulldogs solely for the team's fall camp.
"Well, they [the helmet caps] are not there anymore. For a while at camp, they signified the guys who played with fire, passion, and energy," said Smart. "So we decided that if we wanted to create passion, fire, and energy, we would have blue hats."
Smart and the Bulldogs will look to display the same passion, fire, and energy this Saturday as they host the Austin Peay Governors for their second game of the 2025 college football season. Kickoff for this matchup is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Austin Peay
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 6th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Broadcast Team: Clay Matvick (Play by play) and Chris Daniel (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily