Kirby Smart Reveals What He is Currently Prioritizing Over Chemistry on Offense
During a media presser, Kirby Smart revealed what he is currently prioritizing over chemistry on offense.
One of the most important aspects of an offense in football is the quarterback's chemistry with his wide receivers. At the collegiate and professional level, mere seconds can distinguish whether a pass results in a touchdown or an interception. Which is what makes the chemistry between the two groups so important.
Building chemistry on the Georgia offense has been crucial this offseason as the Dawgs brought in a large amount of talent from the transfer portal. Transfers such as Colbie Young, Michael Jackson, and others had little to no prior concept of Georgia's offense, nor had they had experience with quarterback Carson Beck.
But for as important as it has been for the Dawgs to build chemistry with each other on the offensive side of the ball, head coach Kirby Smart stated that he and his staff are currently prioritizing something else...
Though chemistry is important in an offense, the depth of a unit is equally, if not more important. Without depth, teams are an injury two away from having no chemistry and being back to square one mid-season. Smart reiterated this during a media availability session with the media.
"We don't have a full deck out there. And I would venture to say everybody in the country is that way" Said Smart. "At the expense of chemistry, we want to have depth."
Over the past few seasons, the Bulldogs have been forced to rely on their depth on offense a handful of times. Just last season, tight end Brock Bowers suffered a sprained ankle that sidelined him for a handful of weeks. Star wide receivers such as Ladd McConkey, George Pickens, and AD Mitchell also missed time due to injuries over the past few seasons as well.
The chemistry between players should not be ignored, and in no way is Kirby Smart doing this. But the coach's extra emphasis on depth is likely what helped lead the team to two national titles and propelled the Dawgs to a more than 25-game win streak over the past three seasons.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
