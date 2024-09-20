Kirby Smart's Impressive Record Following Bye Weeks
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has faired well over the years when his team is coming off a Bye week.
The Georgia Bulldogs won't be taking the field this Saturday as they are in the midst of their first bye week of the 2024 college football season. This means the Dawgs have a full extra week to prepare for their next opponent, the Alabama Crimson Tide. While Georgia's recent history against The Crimson Tide may not be impeccable, another aspect of the Bulldogs' history may provide them an edge.
During Kirby Smart's nine seasons as the Bulldogs' head coach, Georgia has completed nine regular season bye weeks. In the games following those bye weeks, the Bulldogs hold a record of 8-1 and have defeated opponents by an average margin of about 21.6 points in those eight victories.
This statistical trend is excellent news, considering that Georgia's next game will be a road trip to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Dawgs have defeated the Tide just once in their last eight meetings and have not won in Tuscaloosa since 2007.
The Bulldogs will look to continue their strong record following bye weeks as they prepare for what is arguably one of the most difficult games of the 2024 college football season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily