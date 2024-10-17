Kirby Smart's Record vs No.1 Ranked Teams
See how Georgia Bulldogs' head coach Kirby Smart has faired against the top-ranked teams in the country throughout his career.
The Georgia Bulldogs travel to Austin, Texas this weekend to take on the nation's No.1 team, the Texas Longhorns. This will be just the sixth all-time meeting between these two programs and will be their first-ever meeting as SEC programs.
Despite consistently competing for national titles under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have not faced the country's No. 1 teams very often. This will be just the fourth time a Kirby Smart team will play the top team in the country. In those games, Smart has boasted a record of 2-1. Below are the results from the previous three instances.
Kirby Smart vs No.1 Ranked Team Results:
- 2018 vs Alabama (L 35-28)
- 2021 vs Alabama (W 33-18)
- 2022 vs Tennessee (W 27-13)
Smart and the Bulldogs will look to improve this record against the Longhorns on Saturday. According to most sportsbooks, Georgia is currently just over 4-point underdogs to win this game.
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas
- Gameday: Saturday, October 19th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
