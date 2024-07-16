Kirby Smart Shares Positive Update on Injured Georgia Bulldog
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offered some extremely positive news about this injured Bulldog player at SEC Media Days
SEC Media Days are currently underway with Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart addressing the media on a litany of topics ahead of the 2024 college football season.
One of the questions Smart fielded during his time with the media was the injury update to running back Branson Robinson, who missed the entire 2023 season with a ruptured patella tendon. Smart’s update on the Bulldogs’ running back was rather positive.
“He looks really good. I won’t say he’s 100 percent cleared, but man, he looks great out there running.” Said Smart. The Bulldogs head coach also mentioned how Robinson had last some weight, which he felt would take pressure off the running backs knees.
Robinson burst onto the scene as a freshman during the Bulldogs’ 2022 national championship season and even earned comparisons to the great Nick Chubb due to his running style. While the timetable for his return is still unclear, Robinson rejoining the Bulldogs’ running back room will be a massive addition for Georgia’s offense.
Coverage for the 2024 SEC Media Days will continue throughout the week with coaches and players addressing the media and answering questions. Below is the full SEC Media Days schedule for coaches.
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
