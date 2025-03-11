Kirby Smart Talks Transfer Wide Reciever Additions Ahead of 2025 Season
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart discusses incoming transfer wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas.
The Georgia Bulldog 2025 season has begun as players and coaches are reporting in for spring practice. For returning players, the practices serve as an opportunity to bolster or improve depth chart position and prepare for the upcoming season. While newcomers get their first taste of what football is like at the University of Georgia.
Among those who are getting their first taste of Georgia football are wide receivers Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch. The pair of pass catchers joined the Bulldogs via the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season and are each expected to have a massive impact on the Dawgs' offense. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart commented on how excited he was to see the players in action during a media presser earlier this week.
"I'm excited about both of those guys," said Smart. "Both are really good players. Both have been successful in their organizations where they've been. They're both talented pass catchers, which seems to be the largest, you know, turnover position there is. Outside of quarterback, there's only one that's the one that has the most transfer at its position."
Smart also commented on the quality of character that both players possess off the field.
"Both those guys are high-caliber athletes, but they're high-caliber people, and I've enjoyed working with them. And, you know, the Branch brothers have been a great kind of injection into our off-season energy and workouts. They love working out. You know, their father trains guys. They love training. So they have the culture and work ethic that it requires to be successful here, they've jumped right in and done a great job of that. Noah has too. He's played in the SEC he's been successful. So, you know, we still got to go out and do it on the field, but I'm excited about who they are.
Smart, Branch, Thomas, and the rest of the Bulldogs will continue to train hard and prepare for their 2025 season throughout their spring camp, which will be concluded on Saturday, April 12th, during the team's spring scrimmage, also known as G-Day. The Dawgs are one of the few teams in the nation that have elected not to alter their scrimmage despite growing concerns of tampering from other teams.
