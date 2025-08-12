Kirby Smart Updates Georgia Football Injury Report
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provides an update on the injury report in the middle of fall camp.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just a couple of weeks out from their week one matchup, but in the meantime, fall camp continues in Athens. Kirby Smart met with the media on Tuesday to provide an update on his roster and to discuss other pressing topics.
One of the topics Smart discussed was the injury report. The Bulldogs have remained pretty much injury free up this point in camp, but a few names are dealing with some injuries as a of right now.
Georgia Football Injury Report 8/12:
- Malachi Toliver, OL: Ankle
- Thomas Blackshear, WR: Groin
- Josh McCray, RB: " I don’t know that he’s behind. The biggest thing is getting him up to speed and in shape so he can get some reps. "
Smart was also asked about McCray last week and mentioned that the transfer running back had been dealing with an illness. It has resulted in him missing some practice with the team.
“He’s good. He’s been sick. He’s been under the weather. I think he’s gonna be fine," said Smart."Hopefully with the weather conditions, we outta be able to get him back out there faster.”
The Dawgs will open up their season on August 30th against Marshall at 3:30 PM ET at Sanford Stadium. Georgia will start the season at the No. 5 ranked team as the preseason AP poll was released earlier this week.
