Kirby Smart Updates Georgia Football Injury Report Ahead of Auburn
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has updated the injury report ahead of the Auburn game.
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of a loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide from this past weekend, and now the program is preparing for their third conference game of the season against the Auburn Tigers. It will be the first home game for Georgia since week two against Tennessee Tech.
Georgia had a few players miss Saturday's game due to injury and a couple that were injured during play. Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday and provided an updated injury report heading into week six.
Georgia Football Injury Report 9/30
- Roderick Robinson - "Not sure on Rod." Out (TOE)
- Tate Ratledge - Underwent Tightrope surgery to repair his high ankle sprain, as well as a knee sprain. Timeline TBD.
- Jordan Hall - Hall was unavailable against Alabama and did not dress despite travelling.
- Update on Sacovie White, Jordan Hall, and London Humphreys: "Yea, hopeful they are all able to play."
- Mykel Williams, Warren Brinson, and Xavier McLeod all returned to the lineup against Alabama.
- "Mykel is a bit sore. We will see today."
Despite suffering a loss, the Dawgs remain massive favorites in this game as mostsportsbooks have the Dawgs as more than 20-point favorites with lines varying from 23 to 25 points.The Bulldogs were also massive favorites in last year's contest, however,the game resulted in just a 7-point victory for Georgia.
Saturday's game against Auburn is set to kickoff at 3:30 PM ET in Sanford Stadium and will be broadcasted by ABC.
