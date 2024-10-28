Kirby Smart Updates Georgia Football Injury Report Ahead of Florida Game
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has provided an update to the injury report ahead of the Florida game.
The Georgia Bulldogs are on a bye this week as they usually are before the Florida game. The two teams will meet up in Jacksonville next Saturday for the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party and will play in the classic SEC rivalry. Georgia is coming off of a massive win over Texas while Florida handled Kentucky.
According to Fan Duel. Georgia is a 16-point favorite over the Gators this weekend. The over/under is set at 52.5 points. Florida has beaten Georgia just two times since 2016 when Kirby Smart took over as head coach. The Gators have not kept it within 21 points over the last three years.
Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday to preview the Georgia vs Florida game and while doing so, he provided an update to the injury report.
Georgia Football Injury Report 10/28
- Roderick Robinson (Toe) -
- Smael Mondon: "Hoping to get Smael back, hopefully it'll be soon. He was out there with us today. " (10/21)
- Branson Robinson - Knee (MCL)
- Tate Ratledge - Ankle: "We are hopeful. We think he's going to be able to give us something. He worked some last week and took some reps. Hopefully he's ready to go. I know this game is really important to him." (10/28)
- Mykel is still not full and ready to go. People look at the output and think that's the case. But I don't know where he is in terms of 100% health. I'm happy he's back, just hope to get him to 100%."
- Jordan Hall -
