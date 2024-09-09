Kirby Smart Updates Georgia Football Injury Report Entering Matchup vs Kentucky
The Georgia Bulldogs will get their conference schedule kicked off this week against the Kentucky Wildcats as they will travel up to Lexington for the game. Kentucky got their conference schedule started against South Carolina this past weekend and got handled by the Gamecocks, losing by a final score of 31-6. Georgia is looking to move on to 3-0 while Kentucky is looking for a bounce back.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday and addressed the latest on the injury report.
- Nasir Johsnson - (Shoulder) - "Nasir had a little bit of a sublux, he's had it before he should be fine."
- Oscar Delp - (Ankle) "Oscar's good, Oscar's fine." said Smart on Monday following Delps's exit against Tenn Tech.
- Warren Brinson - (Foot) "Warren looks good, hopefully will be able to go today, won't honestly know until we get out there." Smart said Brinson suffered a contusion of sorts against Clemson.
- Xavier McLeod - (Abdominal) Has yet to make 2024 debut due to a muscle strain.
- Jordan Hall - (Leg) Has yet to make 2024 debut due to multiple stress fractures in his legs.
- Nate Frazier - (Shoulder) Exited Tenn Tech with an apparent shoulder injury.
- Mykel Williams - (Ankle) "He's doing a great job of rehab, did a great job this weekend, we will have to see where he's at. He's got to be able to practice," said Smart. Williams suffered a grade 2 sprain on his left ankle vs Clemson.
- Roderick Robinson - (Toe) Had Surgery to repair turf toe, no set timetable for return.
