Kirby Smart Updates Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Alabama - Georgia
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has updated the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Alabama.
The biggest matchup of the entire college football weekend and one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire season is happening in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Georgia Bulldogs are making the trip to the Alabama Crimson Tide to take on Kalen DeBoer in his first year with the program.
Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday and provided an update on the injury report for the Bulldogs. Georgia is hoping to get some key players back in time for this football game and here is what Smart had to say about his injured players:
Georgia Football Injury Report 9/23
- Mykel Williams - "I'm hopeful. We will see. He didn't do much last week, he got a lot of rehab Friday and Sunday. He was able to run. We will have to go out to practice today and see how things go."
- Roderick Robinson - Out (TOE)
- Tate Ratledge - Underwent Tightrope surgery to repair his high ankle sprain, as well as a knee sprain. Timeline TBD.
- Xavier McLeod -
- Warren Brinson - "Warren practiced last week at the end of the week."
- Carson Beck -
- Jordan Hall - "We are hoping to get Jordan Hall back he's been working tirelessly in his rehab."
Georgia will play Alabama in Tuscaloosa this week in a top-five matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 PM ET.
