Kirby Smart Updates Injury Report for Georgia Amid Spring Ball
Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart met with the media on Tuesday evening. He updated the injury report following the first spring scrimmage for the Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the middle of spring practice, with ten practices already in the books, including the first scrimmage of the spring. With practicing football inevitably brings potential for injuries in this game.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Tuesday and he addressed some of the injuries at practice during Saturday's scrimmage.
"Isaiah Gibson is dealing with a little bit of an injury, and he should be back from here shortly. Saturday, I think Drew Bobo had a little bit of a hyperextension of a knee. He should be back shortly. He wasn't able to go today. I can't remember anybody else. I mean, I'm sure y'all know. You have all checked all your websites and found all your inside sources. So, I don't know why you ask me, because all you all do is just go get the information. So, if there's somebody specifically you're asking about, but it's not a secret to me because you all just go out and get all the information from people you all solicit.”
Georgia Football Injury Report:
- Isaiah Gibson - Undisclosed
- Drew Bobo - Hyperxtended Knee
- Labrum Surgery Group - "They're in really good progression in terms of getting back. Monroe, Gabe (Harris) Colton (Heinrich), Christen Miller, and Jaylan Morgan all had labor repairs, which is very common. I had it when I played here."
- Soft Tissue Injuries - "Then we've got Ryan Montgomery, who's had the ACL repair, Branson (Robinson) who had the PCL repair, Rod Robinson who had the ankle repair, and then (Brett) Thorson, who, you know, had the ACL, MCL repair.
- Daniel Calhoun is out for the rest of the spring with a foot injury. "It's not a serious injury, but it's something that will keep him out for the rest of spring," Kirby said.
