Kirby Smart Wants Georgia Quarterback Carson Beck to Improve in This Area
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck is one of the premier players in the sport of college football and is arguably the best quarterback in the SEC. His 2023 season saw him turn in a staggering completion percentage of 72% and just under 4,000 passing yards and has propelled Beck to a possible No.1 overall projection in next year’s NFL Draft.
But although Beck is one of the best passers in the league, there is still one area where his head coach believes he can improve. While talking with the hosts of “SEC Now”, Smart stated that he wants to see Beck improve on showing emotion during games.
“That’s not comfortable for him. That’s just not who he is.” Said Smart. “But his teammates need to see that fire and grit sometimes too.”
Though Beck may not show it publicly on the field, the Georgia quarterback almost certainly carries a chip on his shoulder. Despite being one of the top quarterbacks in the 2020 recruiting class. Beck sat on the bench for three seasons before finally earning a starting role on Georgia’s offense.
With an entire offseason as Georgia’s full-time starter under his belt, Carson Beck’s 2024 season has the chance to be one of the best in Georgia football history.
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
