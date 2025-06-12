Rams Sign Former First-Round Pick at Offensive Tackle
Humphries played in two games last season for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a contract with veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries, his agency announced on Thursday.
The 31-year-old former first-round pick was in talks with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason, but a contract never materialized. Now he is heading to the Rams after playing two games with the Chiefs last season.
Humphries spent his eight prior seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted him in 2015.
In total, Humphries has started all 100 games that he's played in over the course of his nine-year NFL career.
