This Year's Georgia vs Georgia Tech Matchup Will Break History
Georgia and Georgia Tech are set to play their annual rivalry matchup this Friday. The two teams have played one another since 1893 and they have not missed a matchup since 1925. However, this year's matchup will break hisotry for the historic rivalry.
Typically, the two teams alternate their home venues for where the game is played. Last year the game was played in Athens in Sanford Stadium which means this year should be played at Georgia Tech. However, earlier this year, that changed.
The Yellow Jackets agreed to sell their home game this year to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As part of the deal, Georgia Tech received $10 million from AMB Sports and Entertainment. Georgia Tech will also play another what was supposed to be home game at Mercedes-Benz next season as well.
So while it looks like a neutral site matchup between the two teams, it is actually a home game for Georgia Tech.
Why Georgia vs Georgia Tech is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium This Year
This year's contest will be the first neutral-site affair in series history and will create an extremely unique environment. It will also be the second year in a row that the game is played on Black Friday instead of Saturday.
Last year's matchup in Athens saw a historic finish as both schools participated in the longest game in series history. The Bulldogs erased a 14-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to force overtime. What ensued would be a back-and-forth affair that lasted eight overtimes before the Dawgs were able to score a game-winning touchdown.
As the kickoff for this year's contest draws closer, details regarding the matchup have been revealed. One of the latest developments to be revealed is which broadcast crew will be calling this year's game.
This year's edition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" will be called by Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, and Katie George. Tessitore will handle play-by-play responsibilities, while Palmer will provide color commentary on the matchup. George will be on the sidelines providing in-game updates as they occur.
Palmer and Tessitore were also present for last year's historic matchup and delivered some iconic calls from the matchup. The most notable of the calls is perhaps Tessitore's "It's great in eight" delivery as Nate Frazier crossed the goal line to secure a Georgia victory.
As this year's contest quickly approaches, Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs' roster, and Georgia fans will likely prefer a much more stress-free victory over their in-state rivals and would love nothing more than to set a series record for consecutive wins in a game.
Georgia and Georgia Tech will renew their annual rivalry inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, November 28th. Kickoff for this matchup is scheduled for approximately 3:30 p.m., and coverage will be made available on ABC.