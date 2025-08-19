Sean McVay Gives Encouraging Update After Matthew Stafford's Second Day of Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford practiced for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as he continues to press forward in a return from a sore back.
Stafford had sat out for most of training camp to nurse the ailment, but practiced Monday for the first time. Stafford's back responded well enough that he was able to once again be a full participant at practice on Tuesday. Head coach Sean McVay was encouraged by Stafford's participation and emphasized how important it was to "stack days."
"I thought he looked good," McVay said on Tuesday. "I thought it was a step in the right direction. We're going to continue to hope that he's able to stack days and feel good."
When addressing Stafford's ability to navigate the pocket with his sore back, McVay reiterated how encouraged he was by the 37-year-old's progress.
"I thought there was some good rushes that we had where he had to move and manipulate the pocket, activate all parts of the field, so yesterday was good for him to be able to get a feel. I think it was good for him to be able to go through the whole practice...we're going to continue to hopefully stack days like that."
While the Rams haven't committed to Stafford being ready for Week 1, the veteran returning to practice this week is certainly a sign that things are heading in the right direction.