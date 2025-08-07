LaDamion Guyton Announces College Football Commitment
LaDamion Guyton has announced his commitment to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
One of the biggest names in the 2027 recruiting class is officially off the board as LaDamion Guyton has announced his commitment to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The decision appeared to come down to either Georgia or Texas Tech.
Guyton is a five-star prospect, the second-best player in the country, the number one EDGE in the class and the number one player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Georgia was the first college program to offer Guyton, but their early establishment of a relationship did not prevail in the end.
Texas Tech has been very vocal about their willingness to pay a premium price for talented football players, and that has made them a threat on the recruiting trail. Them landing Guyton is a prime example of that. Now it is just a matter of them holding on to Guyton until December of 2026.
The Bulldogs currently have two players committed in the 2027 class in the form of cornerback Donte Wright and wide receiver Gavin Honore. They will continue to pursue Guyton until the very end, as they have been in consistent contact with the highly rated in-state prospect.
The good news for Georgia is that there are several other big-time names at EDGE and defensive line in the 2027 class. DJ Jacobs, who plays at Blessed Trinity in the state of Georgia, and Justin Weeks out of Pace Academy are two names that Georgia is interested in.
