Ladd McConkey Continues to Impress During First NFL Offseason
During his first offseason as an NFL player, wide receiver Ladd McConkey has garnered numerous praises from coaches and teammates alike. McConkey, who made history earlier this offseason by signing one of the highest-earning deals any player selected 34th overall has seemingly been worth every penny as he has received an abundance of praise for his athletic and mental abilities.
As the offseason winds down, the compliments have continued to pour in for McConkey, as quarterback Justin Herbert expressed how impressed he was with the rookie’s abilities.
"He's just picked up the offense so easily. It's like he's been a four- or five-year vet," Herbert told Kris Rhim of ESPN. “He understands the game.”
Herbert’s praises mean a ton for McConkey, as he will be one of the determining factors as to how many targets the receiver sees a game. While the rookie has yet to appear in any on-field action in the NFL thus far, it is safe to assume that the second round pick is going to be a major contributor for his new team moving forward.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders (Round 1 - 13th Overall)
- Amarius Mims – Cincinnati Bengals (Round 1 - 18th Overall)
- Ladd McConkey – Las Angeles Chargers (Round 2 - 34th Overall)
- Kamari Lassiter – Houston Texans (Round 2 - 42nd Overall)
- Javon Bullard – Green Bay Packers (Round 2 - 58th Overall)
- Tykee Smith – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Round 3 - 89th Overall)
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger – Buffalo Bills (Round 5 - 141st overall)
- Zion Logue – Atlanta Falcons (Round 6 - 197th Overall)
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.