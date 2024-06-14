Ladd McConkey Receives Praise From Chargers Offensive Coordinator
Despite not having played a game in the NFL yet, Ladd McConkey is already turning heads with his new team.
During his time at the University of Georgia, Ladd McConkey was on the receiving end of some major plays for the Bulldogs. Now, in his rookie season with the Los Angeles Chargers, McConkey is on the receiving end of some massive praise from the coaches of his new team.
Greg Roman, the Chargers’ offensive coordinator was asked about McConkey during a media availability event and did not hold back on his admiration for the rookie wide receiver.
“I’m very excited about Ladd.” Said Roman. “We know the physical traits. The speed, quickness, ability to change direction catch the ball, and make plays with the ball in his hands. But just how he’s picking things up and how he works at it every day. He just has such a great attitude.”
Roman also mentioned that he felt McConkey could become a “Swiss Army Knife” type player for the Chargers and could be featured in more ways than one on the team’s offense.
Bulldog fans, while excited by Roman’s comments, are likely not surprised at all by the fact that McConkey is already making such an impact with his new team. During his time at Georgia, the wide receiver accounted for more than 1,600 receiving yards and nearly 15 receiving touchdowns. He also scored an impressive four touchdowns on the ground during that time.
While McConkey has yet to appear in any on-field action in the NFL thus far, it is safe to assume that the second round pick is going to be a major contributor for his new team moving forward.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders (Round 1 - 13th Overall)
- Amarius Mims – Cincinnati Bengals (Round 1 - 18th Overall)
- Ladd McConkey – Las Angeles Chargers (Round 2 - 34th Overall)
- Kamari Lassiter – Houston Texans (Round 2 - 42nd Overall)
- Javon Bullard – Green Bay Packers (Round 2 - 58th Overall)
- Tykee Smith – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Round 3 - 89th Overall)
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger – Buffalo Bills (Round 5 - 141st overall)
- Zion Logue – Atlanta Falcons (Round 6 - 197th Overall)
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
