Lane Kiffin Commends Kirby Smart For The Way Georgia Dealt With Trash vs Texas
The Georgia Bulldogs went into Austin, Texas on Saturday night and beat the then No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns 30-15. It was a chaotic football game to say the least, one that featured a trash throwing incident that drastically impacted the football game. In the midst of the third quarter, Georgia QB Carson Beck throws an interception to Texas's DB Jahdae Barron who returns it back inside the redzone, giving Texas the ball back down 23 to 7.
However, there was a flag on the field for what was then called defensive pass interference. Texas's student section then began throwing trash, hundreds of beer cans an water bottles began to rain from the stands causing a delay in the game. The refferree crew then had time to discuss the call while watching dozens of in-stadium replays on the board, and then reversed the call, calling offensive pass interference and giving Texas the ball.
It was an unprecedented moment in the sport. A crowd's ability to delay the game changed a call... Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a history with a similar event, having had trash thrown at him at Tennessee during their matchup a few years ago. He commented on the situation this week, commending Kirby Smart's ability to handle the situation, saying he wouldn't have handled it so well.
