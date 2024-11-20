Lane Kiffin Dares Rival Conference Coach toTry and Play in Georgia's Sanford Stadium
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin dared a conference rival coach to try and play at Sanford Stadium to see who is the best.
The expanded college football playoff and newest rankings have sparked a discussion of who has the best conference. Right now the Big 10 has four of the top five spots in the rankings but the SEC is scattered all over the top 15. One SEC coach said it's rather simple if people want to know which conference is the best and the test resides in the city of Athens, Georgia.
Ole Miss Lane Kififn is no stranger to the SEC. He has served as a head coach in the conference for quite some time and has gone up against all of the tests. During the SEC teleconference on Wednesday, Kiffin said he texted a rival conference coach that claimed his conference was the best, Kiffin proposed that coach to go take on the ultimate test.
"Well, I said it earlier: when people want to talk about other conferences or playoffs, or coaches make a statement about their conferences ... conference bias ... it’s very different going on the road in this conference," Kiffin said. "Joking, I sent a text and said to one of these other coaches, he made a statement [about their conference being the best in college football], and I said, 'Try going to 100 Sanford Drive (home of the Georgia Bulldogs) and see if you still say that.
Kiffin added on to that.
"Kirby (Smart) has made mention, the SEC is different. I ain’t saying that 'cause I’m here," Kiffin said. "It ain’t rocket science when you watch football. During our bye week, I watched football in other conferences. The SEC is different. Playing in the SEC environment is different than a lot of places those guy play.
Kiffin and his team traveled to Sanford Stadium last season. They lost 52-17. Tennessee played Georgia this past weekend, the Bulldogs' first home game in four weeks, and lost 31-17. Likely not a place anyone wants to walk into right now and Georgia closes out their regular season with two more home games against UMass and Georgia Tech.
