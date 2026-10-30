Las Vegas Loves Georgia Football Not Only Against Florida - But For The National Title

ATHENS - The folks in Las Vegas love Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Even after a bad loss to the Auburn Tigers two weeks ago, the Bulldogs are listed by the experts in Las Vegas to defeat the Florida Gators this weekend by double-digits. According to FanDuel the Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites to beat their biggest rival this weekend in Atlanta. The Gators are currently 5-2 with wins conference wins over Auburn, Texas, and Ole Miss. However, they also have double-digit losses to Missouri and South Carolina.

The Bulldogs, ranked in the AP poll as the No. 3 team in college football, was previously ranked No. 1 before their first loss to Auburn since 2017. The Bulldogs beat conference opponents Arkansas, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt by double-digits before beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road by three. The Bulldogs were one week away from a much-needed off week, but before that, they had to host the Auburn Tigers. While the Dawgs had their chances, they came up short in the end, suffering their first loss of the season.

Still. Las Vegas loves the Dawgs. The 6-1 Bulldogs have the best odds to win the national championship according to FanDuel with +410 odds to win their third national title in six years. The Ohio State Buckeyes have the second-best odds at +500 with Notre Dame coming in third with +550 odds. Like Georgia, both schools currently have one loss.

The No.1-ranked team in the AP Poll, the undefeated Miami Hurricanes, have the fourth-best odds at +600. The Canes may not have the toughest schedule coming out of the ACC, but they have one of the more talented rosters in the country and are lighting up the scoreboard on a weekly basis.

The Bulldogs also have the best odds according to FanDuel to win the SEC. The two-time reigning SEC Champions have +105 odds to win the conference for the third consecutive season. The LSU Tigers, a team playing really well at the moment, have the second-best odds at +700. The Alabama Crimson Tide, a team the Dawgs defeated 20-17 on October, has +750 odds to win the conference.

As for Georgia, they know how this goes. They're consistently in the national championship conversation and are right there again halfway through the 2026 season. Las Vegas knows the potential this Georgia team has, and if they've got a chance to take big strides forward this weekend against the Gators.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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