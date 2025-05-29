Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers Named NFL's Second-Best Tight End Ahead of 2025 Season
After just one season in the NFL, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has already been listed as one of the best in the league.
It didn't take long for tight end Brock Bowers to make his presence known in the NFL. During his rookie season, Bowers hauled in a record-breaking 1,194 yards and five touchdowns as the lone bright spot on the Las Vegas Raiders' offense.
While his rookie season did not end with a playoff appearance (or a winning record), Bowers' rookie efforts did not go unnoticed as he was listed as the league's second-best tight end heading into 2025 by Pro Football Focus.
"You might argue that this is a generous ranking for Bowers after one season in the NFL, but a changing of the guard may be near after what he accomplished as a rookie." Wrote PFF's John Kosko. "The Georgia product ranked second in PFF WAR and third in PFF overall grade in 2024. Despite dealing with arguably the worst quarterback room in the NFL, he produced an all-time rookie season."
During his collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs, Bowers hauled in 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 31 total touchdowns and helped the Dawgs secure back-to-back national championship victories. He also was the only collegiate player in history to earn multiple Mackey Awards, given to the nation's best tight end.
Bowers and the Raiders will begin their 2025 season on Sunday, September 7th when they travel to New England to face the Patriots. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 2023 season.
