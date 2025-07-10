Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers Named NFL's Top Tight End in Top 100 Players List
Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers has been listed as the league's best tight end according to the NFL Top-100 Players list.
The NFL's Top-100 Players list has been released as players from all over the NFL share their opinions on who the league's best players are. With so many players having massive seasons in 2024, a handful of newcomers have been featured on this year's list.
One newcomer to this list is tight end Brock Bowers, who emerged as a future star during his rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Bowers debuts on this year's list at the No. 22 spot, which is the highest for both rookies and tight ends.
During the 2024 season, the tight end hauled in 112 receptions for a record-breaking 1,194 yards and five touchdowns and was the lone bright spot on an extremely inconsistent Raiders offense. Had it not been for Washington's Jayden Daniels' sensational 2025 season, Bowers would have likely won offensive rookie of the year.
As Bowers prepares for his sophomore season in the league, experts believe the young tight end will have the opportunity to not only cement himself as one of the league's best tight ends but also become one of the most feared players in all of football.
Bowers and the Raiders will begin their 2025 season on Sunday, September 7th, when they travel to New England to face the Patriots. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be aired on CBS.
