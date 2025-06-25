Las Vegas Raiders’ Brock Bowers Ranked Among NFL’s Top Players Under 25 Years Old
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has been listed as one of the best players in the NFL under the age of 25.
Despite playing just one season in the league, Brock Bowers has already emerged as one of the NFL's brightest young stars and is projected by many to have an extremely long and fruitful football career.
Though his first season in the NFL did not end with a playoff appearance (or a winning record), Bowers' rookie efforts have not gone unnoticed.CBS Sports recently listed the Raiders' tight end as the 16th-best player in the NFL under the age of 25. He was one of two former Georgia Bulldogs included on this list.
During his rookie season, the tight end hauled in 112 receptions for a record-breaking 1,194 yards and five touchdowns and was the lone bright spot on an extremely inconsistent Raiders offense. Had it not been for Washington's Jayden Daniels' sensational 2025 season, Bowers would have likely won offensive rookie of the year.
As Bowers prepares for his second season, experts and analysts are projecting the young Raider to have an even more productive season, thanks to the many additions the organization made during the offseason, such as quarterback Geno Smith and head coach Pete Carroll.
Bowers and the Raiders will begin their 2025 season on Sunday, September 7th when they travel to New England to face the Patriots. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 2023 season.
