Las Vegas Raiders RB, Zamir White and Panthers WR, Xavier Legette Ride Horses
Former Georgia Bulldog turned Las Vegas Raiders RB, Zamir White spends his offseason back home in North Carolina where he's riding horses with Panthers WR, Xavier Legette.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir white and the Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette are enjoying their NFL Offseason so far. Both of these NFL players are embracing their off-field role and showing their cowboy skills off. These guys performed an episode on the show, “Famously Garnet Sports,” where they were riding some horses.
Xavier Legette and Zamir White seem to develop a friendship while playing in the SEC and NFL. Xavier Legette is trying to come up in a new role for the Panthers and be their wide receiver one. Zamir White is trying to bounce back from a quad injury that ended his 2024 season.
Georgia and South Carolina have not played since 2023. Both Georgia and South Carolina look to continue their success from the past season, beginning this fall in 2025. Georgia will play its first game against Marshall in Athens, GA, on August 30th, 2025. South Carolina will open up against Virginia Tech on August 31, 2025 in Atlanta in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Chick-fil-A kickoff game.
