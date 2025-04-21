Latest NFL Mock Draft Has Georgia's Mykel Williams Going to Chicago Bears
The latest NFL mock draft has Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams going to the Chicago Bears.
The NFL draft is set to start this week on Thursday with the first round kicking this off. The Georgia Bulldogs are set to have a litany of players selected this year with a few of them being projected to go on day one. One of those players is defensive lineman Mykel Williams.
ESPN's Jordan Reid released his latest first round mock draft and he has Williams going to the Chicago Bears at 10th overall. Here is what Reid had to say about the pick.
"The Bears haven't picked a defensive player in the first round since 2018 (Roquan Smith), but Williams would be an instant boost on the edge," Reid wrote. "He's a rugged run defender with good length and awareness. Williams also has the versatility to reduce down inside because of his strength. With 9.5 sacks over the past two seasons, Williams needs to expand his arsenal of pass-rush moves, but he has had dominant performances. He combined for four sacks in two games against Texas last season."
Williams' first round projections have fluctuated quite a bit during draft season. Some believe he will be a late first round selection and others think he will go somewhere in the middle. Reid on the other hand thinks neither will happen, and another NFL draft analyst thinks the same.
Georgia has built a reputation for having first round defensive line talent over the last few years and Williams is set to be the latest. Now it's just a matter of which team is going to pick him when Thursday arrives.
