Lee Corso Picks Headgear For Georgia - Tennessee Game
Legendary college football personality Lee Corso has made his selection for the Georgia - Tennessee game.
College Gameday is in Athens for the Georgia Bulldogs' massive regular season bout with the Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday. As the most anticipated game of the week approaches, the hosts of the show have made their selections. Including Lee Corso, who has made his iconic headgear selection.
To the excitement of Georgia fans, Corso has selected the Georgia Bulldogs to emerge victorious in tonight's game.
The Dawgs will look to prove Corso, and the rest of the College Gameday crew correct as they prepare for their massive game with the Volunteers. Kickoff for this matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, November 16th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
