ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to host their struggling in-state rival Georgia Tech in Athens today. The No. 1 Bulldogs have clinched a spot in the SEC Championship game next weekend against the Texas Longhorns, but first, it's Senior Day in Athens against the hated Yellow Jackets.

The Bulldogs have won eight consecutive games against Georgia Tech dating back to 2017 and lead the all-time series 73-39-5.