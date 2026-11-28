Live Updates: Georgia Football vs Georgia Tech Football | Scores, Injuries and Behind the Scenes
In this story:
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to host their struggling in-state rival Georgia Tech in Athens today. The No. 1 Bulldogs have clinched a spot in the SEC Championship game next weekend against the Texas Longhorns, but first, it's Senior Day in Athens against the hated Yellow Jackets.
The Bulldogs have won eight consecutive games against Georgia Tech dating back to 2017 and lead the all-time series 73-39-5.
Matt DeBary started his career covering college football in 2014. DeBary's reporting has covered the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers, Nick Chubb, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Sony Michel, George Pickens and a slew of other high-profile players including Jared Curtis, Caleb Downs, Derrick Brown, Andrew Thomas, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington, Azeez Ojulari and Mecole Hardman. His direct-to-the-point everyman commentary has made him one of the most-respected voices in the market. DeBary has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game and College Football Playoff National Championship Games. DeBary graduated from Kennesaw State. He assistant the football program there during his time as a student. He joined Dawg Post in 2015. DeBary is a native of Cumming, GeorgiaFollow MattDeBary