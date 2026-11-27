ATHENS - Two years ago it took eight overtimes for the Georgia Bulldogs to beat the Yellow Jackets in Athens. Last year, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Dawgs beat their in-state rival by just one score for the second consecutive season.

This year should be completely different.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are the clear-cut best team in college football and are crushing every opponent in their path. Then you have Georgia Tech, a team that can;t do much of anything in all three phases of the game. The Jackets are at the very bottom of the ACC with an awful 3-8 overall record.

After Saturday, they Jackets will move to 3-9 and their disastrous seasonn will finally come to an end. Here's how it will happen...

Georgia Holds Tech To 7 points or less

The Georgia defense has not shut out an opponent yet, but that could certainly happen on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets are on their last quarterback option and have scored 20 points or less in three of their last four games. The Jackets have zero passing game, but they do have some talented backs. However, nobody has been able to run effectively on Georgia for weeks. It's going to be incredibly difficult for the Yellow Jackets to move the ball consistently and put up enough points to stay in this ballgame.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Will Taylor Finds The Endzone

So far this season 14 different Bulldogs have a receiving touchdown. Senior Will Taylor isn't one of them, but don't be surprised if that changes on Saturday. The walk-on from Alpharetta has worked hard to see the field and has been helpful on offense with his willingness to block while also playing hard on special teams. On Senior Day, against a bad Georgia Tech team, look for Taylor to get a target or two in the redzone if the opportunity comes available.

Georgia Rushes For Over 250 Yards

Simply put, this Georgia team doesn't have to do too much to move the ball against this awful Georgia Tech defense. The Bulldogs are towards the country in rushing offense, and the Jackets just don't have enough quality defenders to keep the Dawgs in check. Don't be surprised if Georgia comes out vanilla and conservative on offense, running the ball at will and winning the line of scrimmage with easer. Senior quarterback Gunner Stockton will be in a position to make some big throws in his last game inside Sanford Stadium, but if this game is over early, look for Georgia to run the ball and run it well. The Jackets rank 134th nationally, giving up an average of 213 rushing yards a game.

Georgia Wins The Game By 40 Points

This game is going to be another bloodbath. We've seen it over and over this year and the same will likely happen on Saturday. The Georgia Tech defense is one of the worst in college football, especially against the run. They can't throw the ball on offense, they don't create turnovers defensively, and they gave up on the season months ago. You've got the best team in the country hosting one of the worst teams across all Power Four teams. Even if Georgia doesn't play well this game should be over quickly. Look for Georgia to get off to a hot start with both the offense and defense having an extremely easy day.