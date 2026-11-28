ATHENS - We’ve reached the final SEC Championship Game of ever, and now we know who Kirby Smart’s Georgia football will face at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Gunner Stockton and the Dawgs will face Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns in a matchup of blue bloods, and perhaps with the winner taking the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 going into Clean Old Fashioned Hate against Georgia Tech on Saturday Between the Hedges in Athens. The Longhorns are ranked No. 3 after a win in a four-quarter fight with Texas A&M in College Station. Texas beat A&M 16-6 Friday night.

The win over the Aggies wasn’t insignificant for the Horns, but another struggling performance from the Horns’ offense has to be concerned considering what Texas will be up against in Atlanta against the Dawgs.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Georgia’s first-team defense has allowed three touchdowns in its last four games against some pretty good quarterbacks. In nine of Georgia’s 11 games in 2026 the Bulldogs have won in lopsided affairs - only a road win over Alabama and a home upset loss to Auburn were competitive games heading into the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns have been masters of saving themselves late. Texas’ wins over Ohio State (24-23), Tennessee (20-17), Ole Miss (34-27) and LSU (22-21) were all nail biters. Even losses to Oklahoma and the Gators (both 27-24 losses) were tight fights. The only games Texas has played that weren’t competitive in the fourth quarter were wins over Texas State, UTSA, Mississippi State and Arkansas.

If drama is what you like - Texas is the team for you.

This is the fourth time Texas and Georgia have met since the Longhorns started SEC play three seasons ago. The matchups have been massive. In 2024, No. 5 Georgia stunned No. 1 Texas in Austin thanks to a dominating defensive effort. A rematch in Atlanta that December was an SEC Championship Game classic - with No. 5 Georgia beating No. 2 Texas 22-19 in an overtime thriller that saw Gunner Stockton come off the bench to rally the Bulldogs to the win. Last year No. 5 Georgia blew out No. 10 Texas to knock the Horns from the College Football Playoff with a 35-10 win in Athens.

Now the two programs face off in Atlanta for the final SEC championship to be determined on the field for the foreseeable future.