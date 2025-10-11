Live Updates: Georgia vs Auburn Score
Stay updated with the matchup between Georgia and Auburn.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers are set for an SEC showdown this evening, as the two programs converge on Jordan-Hare Stadium for their latest edition of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry".
As the two teams gear up for another matchup, both programs have immense pressure as they head into this game. The Bulldogs are looking to reach the College Football Playoff for the fourth time in five seasons, but have already suffered a loss earlier in the regular season. Should the Dawgs suffer another loss before November begins, their playoff aspirations will be on extremely thin ice.
Auburn, on the other hand, has lost to Georgia eight consecutive seasons in a row and has already suffered two losses this season. As the Tigers look to avoid another loss in their 2025 season, defeating a long-time rival for the first time in nearly a decade would be an excellent momentum builder for the season.
The Bulldogs, on paper, are the superior team ahead of this matchup and are ranked significantly higher than their opponents. Despite this, Georgia currently remains a slim favorite over the Tigers just hours before kickoff.
*This article will be updated both ahead of game time and during the game*
Live Updates: Georgia vs Auburn
First Quarter:
Of the last six matchups to take place between the Bulldogs and Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium, four of them have resulted in one-score finishes, with Georgia's 2023 victory in a 27-20 thriller being the most recent. In addition, four of Auburn's previous five victories over Georgia have taken place in Jordan-Hare Stadium, with every victory during the last 20 contests also occurring at home.
As Georgia and Auburn prepare for their matchup on Saturday, forecasts project that weather conditions around kickoff time will be ideal. According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's weather is expected to be a high of 74° and a low of 53° in the evening. There is just a 24% chance of precipitation.
Kickoff for this game is scheduled for the evening and will be aired on ABC. Sean McDonough will handle play-by-play responsibilities, while Greg McElroy will handle color commentary. Molly McGrath will be the sideline reporter.