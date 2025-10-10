Explaining the Georgia vs Auburn Betting Line
Explaining the Georgia vs Auburn betting line and why it is so close.
When you look at the Georgia vs Auburn matchup on paper, it probably looks like a game that shouldn't be close. An unranked Auburn team hosting the Georgia Bulldogs who are 4-1 and ranked inside the top-15. However, the betting line currently sits at 3.5 points with Georgia being the favorite just one day away from the game. So why is that?
Well let's broaden the picture a little bit. Auburn's two losses this season have come against Texas A&M on the road and Oklahoma on the road. Both of those games they lost by just one score. Add in the fact that since Kirby Smart became the head coach at Georgia, games played in Jordan-Hare have traditionally been close.
In 2017, Auburn handled Georgia, in 2019 the Bulldogs escaped with 21-14 win, in 2021 Georgia throttled Auburn 34-10 and in 2023 the Tigers nearly upset Georgia but ultimately lost 27-20. It's not very often you see a blowout in this matchup when it is played at at Auburn.
Can Georgia Avoid the Upset?
Now let's dive into some of the numbers. The best aspect of Georgia's offense this season has been running the ball . They nearly rank inside of the top 25 for rushing offense and are averaging over 200 yards per game. Auburn's defense though, is allowing just 88 rushing yards a game and rank 17th in the country. So what Georgia does best offensively, the Tigers do best defensively.
Auburn's offense this season has struggled in conference play. Had it not been for the defense forcing a turnover and returning it down to the two-yard line, there is a good chance Auburn doesn't even score a touchdown against Texas A&M. Despite that though, Auburn has managed to keep it within one possession in both conference losses, and this time they get one at home.
So if you're a fan of either team for this matchup and you're expecting anything other than a close game, odds are you will probably be wrong. Between the history of the matchup and the strengths and weaknesses of both teams, they would indicate that Georgia and Auburn are in store for another classic matchup in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET on Saturday and the game will be broadcasted on ABC. After this week, Georgia will head back to Athens for a home matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.