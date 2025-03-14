LOOK: Atlanta Falcons Post Cryptic Message About Georgia Bulldogs
A recent post by the Atlanta Falcons social media team has raised some eyebrows for Georgia Bulldog fans.
The free agency and draft period of the NFL calendar is heating up as teams make massive moves to bolster their rosters ahead of the upcoming season. But as all 32 organizations look to make a splash this offseason, there is one team that is hinting that there may be hinting at further moves to come.
The Atlanta Falcons recently signed defensive veteran Leonard Floyd to a one-year deal following his release from the San Francisco 49ers. This signing was particularly notable by the Falcons, given the public perception that the organization is apprehensive to signing players from the University of Georgia.
Before his near decade-long career in the NFL, Floyd was a standout at the University of Georgia, where he recorded 17 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, and 184 total tackles. His efforts made him a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and he was one of the final great defensive players of the Mark Richt era for Georgia.
The singing of the former Bulldog created murmurings amongst Bulldogs and Falcons fans that the organization may be planning to select a Georgia player in this year's NFL Draft. But if there was a spark to this rumor, the Atlanta Falcons social media team has certainly stoked the flames.
Multiple posts from the team have subtly alluded to the connection between the Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Falcons recently and have raised the eyebrows of fans even more. Could these posts be meaningless fanfare? Absolutely. But the Falcons' strong showing at the University of Georgia's Pro Day, combined with the recent posts from the team's social media have raised speculations around the team's plans for roster acquisitions more than ever.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. The Atlanta Falcons currently hold the 15th overall pick.
