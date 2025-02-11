LOOK: Former Georgia Bulldogs Celebrate Super Bowl LIX Victory
See the former Georgia Bulldogs soak it in their Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Philadelphia Eagles have claimed their throne as kings of the football world following their extremely decisive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The victory was the team's second and franchise history and avenges their Super Bowl LVII loss to the Chiefs just two years prior.
The Georgia Bulldogs were well-represented in the big game this year, as six former Bulldogs were members of the victorious Eagles squad. The plethora of former Dawgs that the Eagles have elected to draft over the years has resulted in the NFL team earning the nickname "Philly Dawgs" and has garnered the support of numerous Georgia Bulldog fans.
With so many former Dawgs celebrating the big victory, Georgia's social media team released a handful of photos showing each player soaking in the big win.
Unfortunately, the Georgia Bulldogs' 2024 season did not end in the same fortunes as the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the litany of former Dawgs getting the opportunity to celebrate an incredible victory in the world's biggest football game is a fantastic way for Georgia fans to end this year's football season.
