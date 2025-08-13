LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Post "Yearbook Photos" for Players' First Day of Classes
See some of your favorite Bulldogs pose for their "yearbook" photos to celebrate the first day of classes.
Classes have begun in Athens, Georgia, as thousands of students return to "The Classic City" to commemorate the beginning of a new school year. Among these many students are members of the Georgia Football team.
As a way to celebrate players returning to class, the Bulldogs' social media team recently posted a "yearbook" photo, featuring many of the fans' favorite players. This yearbook photo is anything but traditional, however, as some players are seen posing with their favorite snacks, making funny faces, wearing unique outfits, and even sharing the camera with fellow teammates.
Posts such as these provide fans with an excellent opportunity to see players in a more personal setting and allow the players to showcase their personalities more. Georgia is looking to make its fourth College Football Playoff appearance in five seasons and is looking to earn a third national championship victory since 2021.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 campaign on the field in their season opener againt st the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, August 30th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 College Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall (3:30 - ESPN)
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay (3:30 - SEC Network+)
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee (3:30 - ABC)
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama (7:30 - ABC)
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn (NIGHT - TBD)
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (3:30 - ABC)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- No. 15 - vs Texas (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte (12:45 SEC Network)
- Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (3:30 - ABC)
