LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Social Media Team Thanks Lee Corso Ahead of His Final Pick

The Georgia Bulldogs' social media team has sent a touching thank-you video to Lee Corso for his final College Gameday appearance.

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Lee Corso smiles while on the ESPN set prior to the College Football Playoff national championship game with Clemson Tigers playing against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
College football legend Lee Corso is set to retire this afternoon, as he delivers his final headgear pick for the iconic College Gameday show. As the legendary figure prepares for his final selection, fans from all across the country have been sending their thanks for the impact Corso has had on the sport.

One of the latest teams to express gratitude is the Georgia Bulldogs, who posted a video on their social media account thanking the coach. The video shows Corso making numerous picks for the Bulldogs and sporting the team's head gear.

Corso and Georgia fans have had a love-hate relationship, as he once referred to the team's mascot, "UGA," as ugly. The two parties have since made amends, and the Gameday host has since picked Georgia to win on numerous occasions.

Throughout his career, Corso made selections for Georgia games a total of 36 times, where he amassed a record of 22-14 (a win percentage of 61%). Of his 36 projections, Corso selected Georgia to win only 14 times (nine of which were correct) and projected the Bulldogs to suffer defeat 22 times (13 of which were correct).

As Corso begins his retirement, the Georgia Bulldogs, along with the rest of the college football world, are thankful for the coach's contributions to the sport and wish "The Sunshine Scooter" a happy and well-deserved retirement from College Gameday.

Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

