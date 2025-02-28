LOOK: Georgia Quarterback Prospect Jared Curtis Shows Off New Car
Class of 2026 quarterback prospect Jared Curtis shows off his new car on social media.
The NIL and regulation changes that have come forth in the modern era of college football have allowed college and highschool football players to enjoy vast amounts of wealth that have never been seen by football players their age.
Quarterback prospect Jared Curtis is the latest of these young athletes to seemingly enjoy the spoils of being an athlete, as he recently posted a video showing off a Corvette, which appears to be his new car.
Curtis, a 5-star prospect according to composite rankings originally committed to the Bulldogs in March of 2024, but eventually reopened his commitment to the public in October. He has received numerous offers from high-profile Division One schools including USC, Florida, Texas, Oregon, and others. Currently, Curtis is scheduled to visit Oregon and South Carolina this summer in addition to the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs are set to host Curtis from June 13-15 this offseason as they hope to nab the highly talented quarterback prospect and add him to their 2026 recruiting class. Currently, the Dawgs have five commits to their class which ranks 17th in the country.
