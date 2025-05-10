Dawgs Daily

LOOK: San Francisco 49ers Rookie Mykel Williams Practicing Hard at Rookie Mini-Camp

San Francisco 49ers rookie Mykel Williams is already turning heads as he attends the team's rookie mini-camp.

Former Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams runs a drill during UGA Footballs Pro Day in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Representatives from all 32 NFL teams are on hand to watch former UGA football players in action.
Former Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams runs a drill during UGA Footballs Pro Day in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Representatives from all 32 NFL teams are on hand to watch former UGA football players in action.
The newly drafted rookie class is starting to settle in with their new teams. The Georgia Bulldogs had 13 players selected in this year's class and one of them was EDGE defender Mykel Williams, who was selected 11th overall by the San Francisco 49ers.

Williams reported to the team's rookie mini-camp earlier this week and has already turned some heads with his physical skillsets. In a few clips that were posted to social media, fans get a firsthand look at the physical traits that make him such a promising selection for the 49ers.

Although the drill Williams is competing in is much less strenuous than the reps he will be taking in a real game, seeing the first-round draft pick display his ferocious athleticism is surely enough to create a buzz within the 49ers organization.

While an injury in the 2024 season limited Williams' overall production this year, the Bulldog's presence was felt immediately whenever he stepped onto the field. Williams' overall measurables and his ability to rush passers to set edges made him a "poster child" for what NFL scouts look for in his position. Which ultimately resulted in a very prosperous first-round selection.

