Los Angeles Rams Re-Sign DB Derion Kendrick After Waiving Him
The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed Derion Kendrick after waiving him.
In some interesting NFL news, defensive back Derion Kendrick has re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams just a few days after the organization had waived him. The former sixth-round pick cleared waivers and ultimately the Rams decided to pick up the former Bulldog again.
In training camp last year, Kendrick tore his ACL, which caused him to miss the entirety of the 2024 season. Prior to that, Kendrick had appeared in 32 games for the Rams and started in 18 of them. He racked up 92 tackles, an interception and a tackle for loss over those two seasons.
"Really glad that he was able to get back with us," McVay told reporters last Tuesday. "It was really just a kind of a financial business deal based on some things that he had earned the right for his salary to fall where it was."
McVay explained further that he, defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant and general manager Les Snead sat down with Kendrick and told him, "Hey, here's a couple different options. Here's what we think. But let's just make sure that you understand that we want you back if this is a place that you feel you still want to be able to be at."
Kendrick was a star player for the Bulldogs en route to their 2021 national championship. He transferred in from Clemson and was an immediate impact player for Georgia on defense. He finished the 2021 season with 41 tackles, two tackles for loss and four interceptions.
