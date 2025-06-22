Dawgs Daily

Los Angeles Rams Re-Sign DB Derion Kendrick After Waiving Him

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed Derion Kendrick after waiving him.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick (1) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick (1) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed Derion Kendrick after waiving him.

In some interesting NFL news, defensive back Derion Kendrick has re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams just a few days after the organization had waived him. The former sixth-round pick cleared waivers and ultimately the Rams decided to pick up the former Bulldog again.

In training camp last year, Kendrick tore his ACL, which caused him to miss the entirety of the 2024 season. Prior to that, Kendrick had appeared in 32 games for the Rams and started in 18 of them. He racked up 92 tackles, an interception and a tackle for loss over those two seasons.

"Really glad that he was able to get back with us," McVay told reporters last Tuesday. "It was really just a kind of a financial business deal based on some things that he had earned the right for his salary to fall where it was."

McVay explained further that he, defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant and general manager Les Snead sat down with Kendrick and told him, "Hey, here's a couple different options. Here's what we think. But let's just make sure that you understand that we want you back if this is a place that you feel you still want to be able to be at."

Kendrick was a star player for the Bulldogs en route to their 2021 national championship. He transferred in from Clemson and was an immediate impact player for Georgia on defense. He finished the 2021 season with 41 tackles, two tackles for loss and four interceptions.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Access Georgia/South Carolina/Tennessee Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams.

Home/Football