Sean McVay Unsure of Extent of Matthew Stafford's Lingering Back Injury
Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford has dealt with a back injury throughout training camp that has hampered his availability significantly as the team prepares for the new football season.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that the Rams are being cautious with Stafford, but expect him to be on the field for the season opener. But in terms of the specifics of Stafford's injury, nobody seems to have a great answer.
Apparently, not even coach Sean McVay (at least openly with the media). McVay was asked about Stafford's injury on Thursday, but the Rams coach remained coy.
"We're trying to get our hands around this as well," McVay said. "I don't really have much information other than think we're trying some different things that are hopefully going to be in alignment with getting him back out on the field."
The 37-year-old Stafford is entering his 17th NFL season, and his fifth in Los Angeles. Last season he played in 16 games, passing for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns to eight interceptions while completing 65.8% of his passes.