Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Given Best Odds to Make Washington Commanders Roster
Former Georgia football wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was given the best odds to make the Washington Commanders roster.
The Georgia Bulldogs just recently had eight players selected in the 2024 NFL draft but one name that seemingly slipped past every single organization was wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Instead, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Commanders and appears to be doing really well with the organization.
According to the Draft Network, Rosemy-Jacksaint has the best odds to make the Commanders roster amongst the 11 UDFAs they signed.
"Rosemy-Jacksaint possesses the size and athletic profile required to compete for a 53-man roster spot throughout the summer," the article stated. The author Justin Melo also said, "I could see Rosemy-Jacksaint eventually developing into the No. 3 or 4 wideout. He should push Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Jamison Crowder for a role."
Rosemy-Jacksaint finished his college career with 74 receptions, 1,028 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. This past season he had a career-best 535 yards and four touchdowns. He also was a valuable member on special teams for Georgia, which Melo also mentioned gives him an edge in the competition for a roster spot.
He was a consistent target for Georgia throughout his time with the program and remained a reliable number to call on in clutch moments. He may not be the receiver dripping with tools that so many teams are chasing after in the draft process, but as Georgia learned over the last few years, there is a lot of value in Rosemy-Jacksaint's game that he can offer on the football field.
