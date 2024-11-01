Matchup Rewind: The Last Meeting Between Georgia and Florida
Here is what happened the last time these two bitter rivals met in "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are just a day away from their annual meeting in Jacksonville for "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party". This will be the 103rd all-time meeting between these two schools. With another chapter of this heated rivalry on the horizon, here is a recap of everything that took place in last year's contst
The Bulldogs entered last year's matchup with an undefeated record, the number one ranking, and were looking to earn their third consecutive win against the Gators. Florida headed into this matchup with a 5-2 record and was looking to play spoiler to the Bulldogs' perfect season.
The Gators struck first, marching down the field on their first possession to take a 7-0 lead early in the fourth quarter. That would be the last lead they held all afternoon as the Dawgs rattled off 36 unanswered points before Florida scored again in the third quarter. The Bulldogs would end up emerging victorious with a 43-20 victory.
Georgia wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Dominic Lovett shined in this matchup, as they each caught passes of 50 yards or more, with McConkey scoring a 54-yard touchdown in the first half. Daijun Edwards was the Dawgs' leading rusher, running for 96 yards on 15 carries and reaching the endzone twice.
The Bulldogs will look to have similar offensive success both through the air and on the ground this Saturday as they look to earn their fourth straight victory over the Gators. Kickoff for this contest is set for 3:30 p.m. and will air on ABC.
How to Watch Georgia vs Florida
- Gameday: Saturday, November 2nd. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Everbank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
