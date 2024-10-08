Matchup Rewind: The Last Meeting Between Georgia and Mississippi State
With the two Bulldog schools in the SEC facing off this week, here is a recap of the last time Mississippi State and Georgia faced off.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to continue their SEC gauntlet this Saturday as they play host to the Bulldogs of Mississippi State. This will be the first meeting between these two teams since the 2022 season and will be the first contest held in Athens since 2020.
While the two "Bulldogs" of the SEC do not face off with great frequency, the two teams did meet fairly recently, back in 2022, when No.1 ranked Georgia traveled to Starkville for a night game in November. The Dawgs would handle business winning 45-19 behind wide receiver Ladd McConkey's two touchdowns and 171 total yards. The victory also propelled Georgia to its second straight Eastern Division title in the SEC where they would eventually defeat LSU 50-30 for their first conference title since 2017.
The two teams will meet this Saturday in Athens, Georgia where the Bulldogs of Georgia will look to extend its more than decade-long win streak over State. Kickoff for this matchup is currently scheduled for 4:15 p.m. and will air on SEC Network.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
