Matchup Rewind: The Last Time Georgia and Auburn Played
With the Bulldogs and Tigers facing off once again this Saturday, here is a recap of the last time these two teams played.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face the Auburn Tigers this Saturday for the annual rendition of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry." This will be the 129th meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia leads 64-56-8. With so much history in this storied rivalry, lets take a look at how last year's matchup turned out.
The Bulldogs came into last year's game with the No.1 ranking in the country and were favored by more than two touchdowns on the road against the unranked Tigers. Despite remaining heavy favorites ahead of kickoff, the Dawgs struggled to build any momentum and found themselves deadlocked at 10 at halftime.
The second half proved to be more of the same, as Georgia would struggle to distance itself from the Tigers and would be knotted up with its opponent late into the fourth quarter. That would be until a superhero-like drive from tight end Brock Bowers gave the Dawgs their first lead of the day, which ultimately resulted in a Georgia victory. Bowers would finish the afternoon with an incredible 157 yards on just eight catches and was heralded as the player of the game.
With Bowers now in the NFL, however, the Bulldogs will be forced to rely on other playmakers to help secure a victory in Athens and avoid a second consecutive loss.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
